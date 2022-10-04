Neighbor accused of killing Cobb County firefighter and his wife to enter plea

By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of shooting his neighbors to death in their Acworth home last year is expected to appear before a Cobb County judge Tuesday in an arraignment hearing during which he will declare his guilt or innocence.

Matthew Lanz, 22, is accused of killing Justin and Amber Hicks, both 31, in November of 2021, leaving their 2-year-old son in the home unharmed. Lanz lived on the property that shared a fence with the couple, according to authorities. Justin Hicks was a Cobb County firefighter for more than six years.

A couple of days after the murders, detectives identified Lanz as the suspect. At that point, he was in the Fulton County Jail accused of a string of burglaries, including one in which he was accused of stabbing a Sandy Springs police officer. During that struggle, another officer shot Lanz, wounding him, police said.

Lanz is the brother of Austin Lanz. Months before the Cobb County murders, Austin Lanz, 27, stabbed to death a Pentagon police officer and then shot and killed himself, according to authorities.

Tuesday’s arraignment hearing in Marietta is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Check back with AtlantaNewsFirst.com for updates.

