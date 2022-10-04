‘Possum Trot’ seeking actors in Macon for Oct., Nov. shoots

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Possum Trot is looking to cast background actors for shooting in October and November in Macon.

The production is looking for actors of all ages, genders and ethnicities with a particular focus on owners of vintage cars from the 1970s to the 1990s. The film is based on the true story of members of a rural Texas church who adopt “77 of the most difficult to place kids in the foster system.”

The film is executive produced by Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright.

People interested in this opportunity can apply here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.