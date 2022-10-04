SNAP benefits increasing 12.5 percent to offset inflation for 530,000 Georgians

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – Starting October 1, to offset inflation, SNAP benefits in Georgia increased 12.5%.

More than 530,000 households participate in Georgia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.

“I was shocked, I was happy, I said Thank God,” said Tammy Melton, who lives in Clayton County. Melton, on disability, said she received roughly $250/month in SNAP benefits.

She’s already received confirmation, that is increasing to $281/month, an increase in 31 dollars.

“Honestly 31 dollars would buy me six or seven packs of meat. So, that’s huge,” said Melton, in an interview on Monday.

The federal government adjusts SNAP benefits yearly to keep up with inflation.

The average cost of groceries increased by 12.2 percent in the last 12 months, the largest single-year increase in over 43 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But not everyone believes the increase is sufficient, given the current cost of food.

In Lawrenceville, Suzie Moore is on social security. She received $20/month in SNAP benefits.

With the increase this month, she’ll now receive $23/month.

“The twenty dollars isn’t enough. How can - with the cost of groceries and everything going up every day. How can you buy enough groceries for one month on 20 or 23 dollars? You can’t,” said Moore.

Moore said the insufficient federal assistance on top of the high cost of food forces her to make touch choices when grocery shopping.

“You can’t afford the fresh fruits and vegetables. They’re too expensive. So you go without,” said Moore.

“I need to be eating healthier. My doctors tell me I need to be eating healthier. But how can I when I can’t afford it,” Moore said.

