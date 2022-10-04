‘Star Wars’ exhibit ‘The Fans Strike Back’ opens Nov. 11

Fans can experience the magic of Star Wars with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Fans can experience the magic of Star Wars with 'The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition.'(tcw-wvue)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the largest private collections of Star Wars memorabilia is coming to the Atlanta area.

The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition will open at the Exhibition Hub Arts Center in Doraville Nov. 11. Visitors can see more than 600 pieces of Star Wars memorabilia assembled by enthusiasts from around the world, including one-of-a-kind sculptures, figurines, posters and costumes.

There will also be a VR experience and a green screen that will allow visitors to take pictures inside the Star Wars universe.

Tickets for the exhibit will be available soon. More information on the exhibit’s current run in New York can be found here.

