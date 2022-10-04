Street racing in Gwinnett County could leave you with no wheels for a month

The new rules allow police to impound vehicles involved in street racing for up to a month.
Gwinnett County street racing
Gwinnett County street racing(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County commissioners on Tuesday approved an effort to crack down on illegal street racing and car stunts, a dangerous thrill that seems to be growing in metro Atlanta.

The new rules allow police to impound vehicles involved in street racing for up to a month. However, state law does not address impounding, only fines.

“The county’s action is on the heels of cities such as Atlanta and Sandy Springs passing similar ordinances,” a news release stated.

In May, Gwinnett Police along with other local police departments made more than 80 arrests on Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive, leading to at least two dozen impounds.

To crack down on this nationwide problem locally, law enforcement officers use several resources to track down drag racing drivers including the use of intersection cameras.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Georgia woman was tased three times while in the Butts County jail.
‘It hurts. It itches. It’s painful’: Woman loses eye after being tased by deputies
Jail bars in a prison
Two Athens-Clark County alleged gang members facing 836 years in prison
Fire rips through southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Fire rips through southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Fire rips through southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Surveillance video released in Deborrah Collier death investigation
Deborrah Collier’s disappearance and death: A timeline