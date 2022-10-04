Street racing in Gwinnett County could leave you with no wheels for a month

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County commissioners on Tuesday approved an effort to crack down on illegal street racing and car stunts, a dangerous thrill that seems to be growing in metro Atlanta.

The new rules allow police to impound vehicles involved in street racing for up to a month. However, state law does not address impounding, only fines.

“The county’s action is on the heels of cities such as Atlanta and Sandy Springs passing similar ordinances,” a news release stated.

In May, Gwinnett Police along with other local police departments made more than 80 arrests on Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive, leading to at least two dozen impounds.

To crack down on this nationwide problem locally, law enforcement officers use several resources to track down drag racing drivers including the use of intersection cameras.

