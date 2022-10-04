Students, parents push for dress code policy change in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Concerns over the dress code came up at a recent DeKalb County school board meeting.

One seventh-grade student said during public comment that the requirements are restricting and there should be a compromise.

“Ripped jeans are not something showy and inappropriate,” the student said. “I know many people, as well as myself, had to buy new clothes to accommodate this dress code.”

The student mentioned her own experience with being out of the dress code and spoke specifically about the ripped jeans policy.

“The day I got dress coded, there was a line to call home,” she said. “To me, this stands out as a mix-up in priorities, we miss class time.”

Laura Brown, a parent, also spoke and said the dress code was female-focused.

“It’s unacceptable for girls to miss class time because someone thinks they’re showing too much skin,” Brown said.

The school district did ask for input from parents for the student code of conduct earlier this year.

Atlanta News First reached out to school officials for a response and will update this story when we hear back from them.

