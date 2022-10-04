Teen couple who romanticized hitchhiking missing from Habersham County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two mothers say they are desperate for their kids to come home.

A teenage couple is missing in Harbersham County.

Joseph Attard and Dorothy Krei, both age 16, were last seen leaving Pitts Park in Clarksville around 1 a.m. Sept. 17.

The teenagers were spotted in North Carolina two days later but they have not been seen since.

The teens wrote letters to their parents saying they were running away together. They left behind their cars, phones and credit cards.

Their parents are worried because the young couple romanticized views of hitchhiking across the country.

Joseph’s mom has hired a private investigator. The family is also offering a $10,000 reward for the teens’ return.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.