Two Athens-Clark County alleged gang members facing 836 years in prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two alleged members of 1-8 Trey Bloods gang in Athens-Clarke County are facing 836 years in prison if convicted of 51 charges.

The 1-8 Trey Bloods is a subset of the larger criminal street gang known as the Bloods. The 1-8 Trey Bloods is based out of New York, specifically the Bronx.

The alleged gang members were identified as Nigel “Fredo” Harvey and Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman, by Attorney Generial Chris Carr.

The specific charges against each of the defendants are included below.

Nigel “Fredo” Harvey:

8 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

4 counts of Possession of Firearm by First Offender Probationer

Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman:

12 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

4 counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Indictment #2

The second indictment charges only Nicholas Wiseman. The charges stem from an incident that is alleged to have occurred in May 2022.

The specific charges against the defendant are below:

Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman:

6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

1 count of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

1 count of Obstruction of an Officer

Indictment #3

The third indictment charges only Nigel Harvey. The charges stem from an incident that is alleged to have occurred in July 2022.

The specific charges against the defendant are included below.

Nigel “Fredo” Harvey:

6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

1 count of Interference with Government Property

1 count of Possession of Firearm by First Offender Probationer

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

The investigation was conducted by the new, statewide Gang Prosecution Unit, which was created on July 1, 2022.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and the University of Georgia Police Department assisted in this investigation.

