22-year-old Bloods gang member sentenced to life plus 75 years for murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A member of the Bloods has been sentenced to life plus 75 years for murder during a robbery.

A Troup County jury found 21-year-old Travis McFarland guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

In February 2019, McFarland and another man murdered James Jake Ponder during a robbery. The two men posed as people needing a ride. After getting into Ponder’s car, McFarland shot him in the back, hands and leg.

McFarland was a member of the “Bounty Hunter” set of the Bloods and the murder was motivated by a desire to maintain and increase his status in the gang.

The other killer is still awaiting trial.

