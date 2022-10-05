22-year-old Bloods gang member sentenced to life plus 75 years for murder

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villareal filed the charges on Friday.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villareal filed the charges on Friday.(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A member of the Bloods has been sentenced to life plus 75 years for murder during a robbery.

A Troup County jury found 21-year-old Travis McFarland guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

In February 2019, McFarland and another man murdered James Jake Ponder during a robbery. The two men posed as people needing a ride. After getting into Ponder’s car, McFarland shot him in the back, hands and leg.

McFarland was a member of the “Bounty Hunter” set of the Bloods and the murder was motivated by a desire to maintain and increase his status in the gang.

The other killer is still awaiting trial.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves players celebrate in the club house after they clinched their fifth consecutive...
Braves clinch 5th straight NL East title with 2-1 win over Marlins
A League of Their Own
My Sister’s Room hosts ‘A League of Their Own’ episode screening Oct. 13
Commissioners adopt strict street racing ordinance in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County toughens penalties for street racers, spectators
Myra J interview
Monica Pearson One on One: Myra J