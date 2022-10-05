Atlanta Pride: leave your guns at home, security top priority for Pride weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – If you walk through Piedmont Park this week, you’ll see preparations are well underway for this year’s Pride Parade and Festival.

“The stage is being set up”, the flooring is being put down to protect the park,” said Jamie Fergerson, executive director of Atlanta Pride.

The park is abuzz with tons of activity this week. In just a few short days, Atlanta will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with its Pride Parade and Festival, which is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

As with any big event, security is a top priority. The executive director of Atlanta Pride says they use a multi-layered approach of volunteers, private professional security, and law enforcement led by Atlanta Police with help from other jurisdictions to keep festival goers safe.

Jamie Fergerson says while it’s legal to do so here in Georgia, there’s no reason to bring a personal firearm to the festival for protection.

“We don’t believe that crowds, especially when there’s drinking and celebrating, [that should] mix with a lot of guns. So, we would like everybody to leave them at home.”

Candace Jacobs - who recently moved to Atlanta, plans to attend this weekend’s festival for the first time. She too is asking others to leave their guns at home.

“Just to walk around, carrying a gun, I think it puts people on edge. I think that I can create an atmosphere that isn’t as friendly and warm,” said Candace Jacobs.

In a statement to Atlanta News First, Atlanta Police say their officers are well prepared to address any potential problems during Pride, but declined to outline specific security plans, including the number of officers working this weekend.

Fergerson and police ask that if you see something, say something. Pride staff and police will be positioned throughout the festival all day Sunday.

