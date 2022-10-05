Brookhaven hosting ‘Paint the Park’ Oct. 16

Paint the Park
Paint the Park(City of Brookhaven)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Paint the Park” will return to Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park Oct. 16.

The free event encourages artists of all ages to come to the park and create pieces using a variety of mediums. Completed pieces will be displayed throughout the event and there will be competitions in three age ranges: seven and under, eight to 13, and 14 and up. Winners will be featured in a calendar.

Art supplies will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Artists are encouraged to bring their own supplies.

The event will begin at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

`Cookies with Santa
Zoo Atlanta hosts Cookies with Santa Dec. 3 and 4
.
NCG Cinema celebrating ‘Cinema Week’ Oct. 7 to 13
Atlanta Pride 2022: Out Front Theatre Company celebrates sixth season
Atlanta Pride 2022: Out Front Theatre Company celebrates sixth season
Bang Bang Chicken Bowl
Pokeworks adding limited-time dish to menu