Brookhaven hosting ‘Paint the Park’ Oct. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Paint the Park” will return to Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park Oct. 16.

The free event encourages artists of all ages to come to the park and create pieces using a variety of mediums. Completed pieces will be displayed throughout the event and there will be competitions in three age ranges: seven and under, eight to 13, and 14 and up. Winners will be featured in a calendar.

Art supplies will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Artists are encouraged to bring their own supplies.

The event will begin at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.