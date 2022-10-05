Business owners near Marrietta Square claim developer pushing them out

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Small, local business owners in historic Marietta claim they are being pushed out.

When Len Thompson opened his salon at 95 Church Street eight years ago, he was drawn to its proximity to Marietta Square.

“We’ve built our whole brand around the square,” Thompson said. “I put a lot of money and sweat, equity, and love into this space.”

Earlier this year, Bridger Properties bought Marietta Station which included several retail shops along Church Street. Thompson said company representatives told business owners there would be little to no change. However, in August Thompson was told his lease would not be renewed.

“They told me I could stay at my current rate until the end of the year but starting in January – and I have to be out by the end of March – rent will increase by 115%,” Thompson said.

The news was devasting for Thompson, who’s also concerned about what this means for the future of the square.

“People aren’t necessarily coming in for the retail but they’re coming in for the service and then using their time on the square to visit the retail and restaurants,” said.

Boozer McClure is the owner of Square Threads, a clothing store. He owns his storefront on Church Street and is unaffected. He admits the area is losing some essential businesses, but he wants to think positively.

“The square is evolving,” McClure said. “There’s a lot of unknown right now. A lot of angst in the community because of the unknown.”

The co-founder of Bridger Properties sent the following statement to Atlanta News First:

“Bridger Properties is thrilled to be a part of Downtown Marietta. As small businesses ourselves, we understand the importance of a supportive community. We continue to work with new and existing tenants at Marietta Station to create a unique and vibrant experience. We will have some exciting announcements to release over the next few months and can’t wait to share the news with the community.”

Thompson said he has a meeting with Bridger Properties on Friday. The Marietta native also said he recently found another location near the square to reopen.

“We love the new businesses, but everyone wants the local businesses to thrive,” Thompson added.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.