City of South Fulton approves new police headquarters

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton is getting a new police headquarters.

South Fulton’s mayor and city council recently approved the $1.4 million purchase of 9 acres of land at the corner of Old National Highway and Jonesboro Road.

“Having everyone under the same roof and operating from the same sheet of music certainly helps in that regard,” said Police Chief Keith Meadows.

The chief gave an Atlanta News First crew a tour of their current headquarters – in the back of a city fire station.

“As you can see here, we’re kind of cramped in a really tight space,” said Chief Meadows.

The fire station houses the police’s traffic, gang, and narcotics units, along with the Office of Professional Standards, and the Chief’s office.

Meadows said it’ll take roughly four years to build the new headquarters.

In the last three years, level 1 crimes (homicides, rapes, aggravated assaults, etc.) have dropped by 41.5%, according to city officials.

Meadows said he hopes this new headquarters will help his force continue this trend.

“We’ve been able to do it under these circumstances. Just imagine what we feel we could do if we had a state-of-the-art facility to operate from,” Meadows said.

He plans to engage with the public to design the new facility.

Plans initially call for a training center, shooting range, and public walking trail.

Meadows said he also wants to have a space for electric vehicles and a designated area for the package exchanges.

“We don’t want this to be a typical headquarters. We want our community to engage with this facility. We want them to feel that it’s part of the community, as opposed to just a stand-alone building,” said Meadows on Tuesday.

