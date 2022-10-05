Cobb County man charged with insurance fraud and forgery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County man has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery.

Anthony Wright is accused of filing an auto insurance claim stating that he was towed by Besty’s Tire Service after his car was struck by debris on I-285. Besty’s Tire Service does not offer towing services and does not use computer-generated receipts, which Wright used in the claim.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said, “the owner of Besty’s Tire Service further confirmed he completed the repair work on Mr. Wright’s vehicle prior to the claimed date of loss.”

Wright is charged with one count of insurance fraud and one count of forgery. He is still at large.

