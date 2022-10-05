Everything Braves fans need to know ahead of the 2022 playoffs
Defending 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves hope to win another championship
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves hope they’ll continue their champagne showers and celebrations throughout the upcoming postseason as they look to become repeat World Series champions.
The Braves (101-60) will close out the 2022 regular season with another game against the Miami Marlins (68-93) on Wednesday afternoon.
Braves officials released a statement on the official team Twitter page hoping to get fans excited.
The Braves clinched the NL East with a 2-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday. With home-field advantage and the No. 2 seed in the National League secured, the Braves will face the winner of the NL East wildcard round between either the Philadelphia Phillies or the St. Louis Cardinals.
Here is a look at the MLB playoff schedule.
Atlanta Braves upcoming playoff schedule:
The Braves will begin their postseason journey in a best-of-five series on Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the winner of the wildcard round. If necessary, game 4 of the series would be played on Oct. 15 and game 5 would be played on Oct. 16.
The Braves will travel to face either the Cardinals or Phillies for the next three games if necessary. The schedule would be released if the NLDS series lasts more than five games. The only tickets available for purchase are standing room tickets for $45.
Braves team officials say standing room only is available for $125 for the first three potential NLCS home games.
Fans can purchase tickets for the three potential NLDS home games on the Braves’ official team website here. (Note, the first two games of the NLDS will be played at Truist Park in Atlanta.)
IMPORTANT TICKET INFORMATION: Braves fans hoping to attend a playoff game should be very cautious when purchasing tickets online or from people they may not know. The BBB (Better Business Bureau) listed a guideline on their website for fans purchasing tickets. It is important to make sure you don’t get fooled by what may appear to be a cheaper ticket price.
Atlanta Braves 2022 playoffs TV schedule:
- NLDS Game 1: Fox/FS1
- NLDS Game 2: Fox/FS1
- NLDS Game 3: FS1
- NLDS Game 4: FS1
- NLDS Game 5: FS1
- NLCS Game 1: Fox/FS1
- NLCS Game 2: Fox/FS1
- NLCS Game 3: FS1
- NLCS Game 4: Fox/FS1
- NLCS Game 5: FS1
- NLCS Game 6: FS1
- NLCS Game 7: Fox/FS1
ATLANTA BRAVES-RELATED COVERAGE:
- Atlanta Braves to distribute 500 championship rings to gameday staff
- Atlanta Braves World Series trophy on display this weekend in metro Atlanta
- Fans of Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United among nation’s happiest
- Atlanta Braves and Make-A-Wish grant wish for young leukemia survivor
- Braves celebrating one-millionth fan of the 2022 season
- New food options at Truist Park includes World Champions Burger for $151
- How to win your very own Atlanta Braves World Series Ring
For information on parking at Truist Park, click here:
- Braves Red Deck: 4 hours before first pitch
- Braves Orange Deck: 4 hours before first pitch
- Battery Delta Deck: 4 hours before first pitch
- Silver Deck: 4 hours before first pitch. Only available for select games.
- B9: 4 hours before first pitch
- B11: 4 hours before first pitchWeekday Games at Noon: Closed
- N25: 4 hours before first pitch
- N29: 4 hours before first pitch
- E32: 4 hours before first pitch
- E41: 4 hours before first pitch
- E42: 2 hours before first pitch
- E43: 4 hours before first pitch
- E44: 4 hours before the first pitch
- E47: 4 hours before the first pitch
- S60: All Games: 4 hours before the first pitch
- S61: All Games: 4 hours before the first pitch
- Lot 65: Only available for select games.
- E68: Only available for select games. It opens 2 hours before first pitch.
- Lockheed/Dobbins Lot: Only available for select games.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.