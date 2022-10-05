Everything Braves fans need to know ahead of the 2022 playoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves hope they’ll continue their champagne showers and celebrations throughout the upcoming postseason as they look to become repeat World Series champions.

The Braves (101-60) will close out the 2022 regular season with another game against the Miami Marlins (68-93) on Wednesday afternoon.

Braves officials released a statement on the official team Twitter page hoping to get fans excited.

The Braves clinched the NL East with a 2-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday. With home-field advantage and the No. 2 seed in the National League secured, the Braves will face the winner of the NL East wildcard round between either the Philadelphia Phillies or the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here is a look at the MLB playoff schedule.

Atlanta Braves upcoming playoff schedule:

The Braves will begin their postseason journey in a best-of-five series on Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the winner of the wildcard round. If necessary, game 4 of the series would be played on Oct. 15 and game 5 would be played on Oct. 16.

The Braves will travel to face either the Cardinals or Phillies for the next three games if necessary. The schedule would be released if the NLDS series lasts more than five games. The only tickets available for purchase are standing room tickets for $45.

Braves team officials say standing room only is available for $125 for the first three potential NLCS home games.

Fans can purchase tickets for the three potential NLDS home games on the Braves’ official team website here. (Note, the first two games of the NLDS will be played at Truist Park in Atlanta.)

IMPORTANT TICKET INFORMATION: Braves fans hoping to attend a playoff game should be very cautious when purchasing tickets online or from people they may not know. The BBB (Better Business Bureau) listed a guideline on their website for fans purchasing tickets. It is important to make sure you don’t get fooled by what may appear to be a cheaper ticket price.

Atlanta Braves 2022 playoffs TV schedule:

NLDS Game 1: Fox/FS1

NLDS Game 2: Fox/FS1

NLDS Game 3: FS1

NLDS Game 4: FS1

NLDS Game 5: FS1

NLCS Game 1: Fox/FS1

NLCS Game 2: Fox/FS1

NLCS Game 3: FS1

NLCS Game 4: Fox/FS1

NLCS Game 5: FS1

NLCS Game 6: FS1

NLCS Game 7: Fox/FS1

