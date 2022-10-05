FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler start; Sunny afternoon in Atlanta

By Rodney Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures are cooler this morning compared to Tuesday, with a lot of us starting in the upper 40′s!

Wednesday’s summary

High - 79°

Normal high - 78°

Chance of rain - 0%

Wednesday in Atlanta
Wednesday in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)

What you need to know

It’s a cooler start in metro Atlanta, but temperatures will warm into the upper 70′s this afternoon with sunny skies. Highs will climb back into the 80′s on Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through north Georgia on Friday, which will result and colder mornings over the weekend with the low 50′s for Atlanta, but upper 40′s in the suburbs.

