First Alert Meteorologist Cutter Martin visits the Georgia State Fair!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First Alert Meteorologist Cutter Martin visited the Georgia State Fair to try the best and weirdest foods the fair has to offer. The fair also has an all-day petting zoo and White Tiger display.

The fair is open in Hampton through Oct. 9. It will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6, 4 p.m. to midnight Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to midnight Oct. 8 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9.

Here’s a look at the fair’s daily schedule!

Pig Races: 5 and 7 p.m.

Coronas of Hollywood Circus: 5:45 and 7:45 p.m.

Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show: 6 and 8 p.m.

Aquatic Acrobatic Show: 7 and 8:45 p.m.

The Freakshow Deluxe: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

