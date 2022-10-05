Fulton County Senior Services hosting COVID booster clinics

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Senior Services is hosting a series of COVID booster clinics to senior residents. The boosters protect against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strain. They will be available to Fulton County residents aged 55 and above.

The clinics will be at:

  • HJC Bowden Senior Multipurpose Facility, 2885 Church St., East Point. Oct 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Roswell Neighborhood Senior Center, 1250 Warsaw Rd., Roswell. Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Hapeville Neighborhood Senior Center, 527 King Arnold St., Hapeville. Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • New Horizons Neighborhood Senior Center, 745 Orr St. NW, Atlanta. Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Auburn Neighborhood Senior Center, 300 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information can be found here.

