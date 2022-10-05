Gang Prosecution Unit indicts seven members of ‘Red Tape’ gang

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit indicted seven members of the “Red Tape” gang in Athens-Clarke County. The “Red Tape” gang is a hybrid gang with ties to national Bloods gangs including Sex Money Murder and the Rollin’ 20s.

Miquan Pittard, Raekwon Smith, Antonio Thomas, Jr., Kentrevis Daniel, Jyterious Turner, Dedrique Baughns and Jaylan Martin were indicted on a total of 53 charges. The charges range from violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and robbery by force to firearm possession indictments.

Each man faces a minimum of 120 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

