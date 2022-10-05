Georgia State Patrol officials identify two fatal I-85 crash victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State Patrol officials have identified two men who died in a crash on Interstate 85 after leading police on a chase through Atlanta early Friday morning.

GSP says troopers attempted to stop a white Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding on I-85 North at Cleveland Avenue in Fulton County.

According to GSP, the driver failed to stop for the troopers, initiating a pursuit that continued north onto I-75/85 before the driver exited onto Edgewood Avenue. A passenger got out of the Jeep while it was still moving, but the driver continued driving and entered I-75/85 South where they continued to flee.

The driver continued south on I-75/85 before exiting onto I-20 East. According to Georgia State Patrol officials, 22-year-old Broderick Dunn and 18-year-old Amarion Clotter were ejected after a trooper performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle.

According to Lt. Michael Burns, Public Information Director for Georgia State Patrol, a passenger identified as Montavious Lovejoy jumped from the Jeep. Officials say Lovejoy had a gunshot wound, but it’s unclear if he was shot during the pursuit or before. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“He performed a successful pit maneuver, but during that, the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. They were not wearing their seatbelts and unfortunately the driver and the passenger were pronounced dead on the scene,” Lt. Burns said. “Our policy is that it’s the discretion of the trooper when to use the pit maneuver and when to safely do it. So he felt that it was necessary to end the chase and it did end the chase. And it helped the other drivers on the roadway from getting injured.”

According to Lt. Burns, troopers did find a fully automatic AR-15 style weapon inside the vehicle following the pit maneuver.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.