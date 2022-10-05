Gwinnett County toughens penalties for street racers, spectators

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thrill-seekers, beware. If you’re caught so much as taking videos of a street racing event in Gwinnett County, you can now be charged with a crime.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a new ordinance Monday aimed at deterring what’s become a dangerous trend – crowds gathering to watch drivers burn rubber while spinning their cars, often shutting down entire intersections in the process.

“Part of what drives this culture is spectators and creating an audience,” Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure told commissioners before the vote.

Street racing “impacts our residents and our visitors, our community as a whole negatively,” said Officer Hideshi Valle, a Gwinnett County Police Department spokeswoman.

The new ordinance allows for charges for those who organize, promote, video, or otherwise participate in street racing. It allows police to impound drivers’ cars for 30 days, requires a court appearance for all offenders, and increased fines.

Leaders in Atlanta and Sandy Springs have enacted similar ordinances.

