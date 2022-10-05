LISTEN: 911 calls reporting Deborrah Collier’s disappearance released

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have released three 911 calls reporting the disappearance of Deborrah Collier, the Athens wife, mother and businesswoman whose body was discovered on Sept. 11, 2022, off a northeast Georgia highway.

One of the calls was placed by Diane Shirley, Collier’s sister who lives in Alabama. In it, she tells police her niece, Amanda Bearden, told her Collier had been in an accident about a month earlier and was urged by the other driver not to contact police.

“From my niece, she said [Collier] was in an accident about a month ago,” Shirley told Athens-Clarke County police. “She was following this truck, and this truck lost a paint can and hit my sister’s car and the paint went everywhere, and the the driver was trying to convince my sister not to tell the cops he was driving because he was on parole and there was a stipulation to his parole that he couldn’t drive.”

Collier was driving a rented black Chrysler Pacifica at the time of her death, now believed to have been between 3:19 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 12:44 p.m. on Sept. 11, when police discovered her vehicle off Georgia Highway 15 in Habersham County.

The first call reporting Collier missing came from her husband, Steven, around 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. The second call recorded is from Bearden, who was calling police to offer some more information on her stepmother’s disappearance.

On Tuesday, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new surveillance video of the last moments Collier is believed to have been alive. The video was taken from a camera overseeing the parking lot of a Family Dollar in Clayton. Collier was seen inside the store and captured on video from 2:55 p.m. until 3:09 p.m.

In the store, Collier purchased a rain poncho, refillable torch lighter, a two-roll pack of paper towels, a 7.5x9.5 OBD Tarp, and a reusable tote bag. After leaving the store at 3:09 p.m., she remained in her vehicle, apparently alone, for 10 minutes before leaving.

Last week, Habersham County investigators said they believe Collier’s death was a deliberate act and not random. They also said more time is needed before their investigation is completed. No arrests have been made so far.

Bearden told Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers she and her mother had dinner on that Friday night, ran some errands and went home separately.

Bearden told police on Sept. 11, she received $2,385 on Venmo from her mother with a message, “They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flowerpot by the door.”

She also told police her mother’s driver’s license and debit card were the only possessions missing.

