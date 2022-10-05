My Sister’s Room hosts ‘A League of Their Own’ episode screening Oct. 13

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - My Sister’s Room will host a screening of Amazon Prime’s A League of Their Own Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.

The Amazon Prime series is an adaptation of the 1992 Penny Marshall film of the same name. It features new characters and an increased focus on race and sexuality; a major storyline revolves around a lesbian relationship between two players. The series premiered in its entirety on Amazon Prime Aug. 12.

The screening is free and open to the public.

