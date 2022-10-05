My Sister’s Room hosts ‘A League of Their Own’ episode screening Oct. 13

A League of Their Own
A League of Their Own(Sony Pictures Television)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - My Sister’s Room will host a screening of Amazon Prime’s A League of Their Own Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.

The Amazon Prime series is an adaptation of the 1992 Penny Marshall film of the same name. It features new characters and an increased focus on race and sexuality; a major storyline revolves around a lesbian relationship between two players. The series premiered in its entirety on Amazon Prime Aug. 12.

The screening is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villareal filed the charges on Friday.
22-year-old Bloods gang member sentenced to life plus 75 years for murder
Atlanta Braves players celebrate in the club house after they clinched their fifth consecutive...
Braves clinch 5th straight NL East title with 2-1 win over Marlins
Commissioners adopt strict street racing ordinance in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County toughens penalties for street racers, spectators
Myra J interview
Monica Pearson One on One: Myra J