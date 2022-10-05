NCG Cinema celebrating ‘Cinema Week’ Oct. 7 to 13

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - NCG Cinemas is celebrating “Cinema Week” from Oct. 7 to 13.

The promotion leads up to the premieres of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile and Halloween Ends with discounts, photo opportunities and the return of the original Halloween to the big screen.

A special giveaway will kick off events Oct.7, giving customers the opportunity to win a Cinema Week t-shirt, hat, and tote. The original Halloween will screen the following day, followed by the premiere of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Oct. 9 and a discount Tuesday Oct. 11. Customers will be able to see a movie for just $6 a ticket.

Oct. 12 brings a special “Time to Smile” secret to NCG Cinemas.

Cinema Week ends Oct. 13 with the premiere of Halloween Ends, complete with photo opportunities with Michael Myers.

There are eight NCG Cinemas in the Atlanta area: Acworth, Brookhaven, Marietta, Peachtree Corners, Peachtree City / Sharpsburg, Savannah, Snellville, Stone Mountain.

