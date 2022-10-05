New research gives hope to families impacted by Alzheimer’s and Dementia

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An experimental drug has been shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking. It is part of a new era of research and intervention that is giving families hope, as they face diseases with bleak outcomes.

Sometimes it takes a new world, to keep your mind in the current world, for as long as possible.

“What we are doing is creating a community. It is very isolating, any chronic disease while aging is isolating; cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s is particularly so,” said Town Square Center Director, Mary Caldwell.

Town Square in Sandy Springs is a building, with a city inside of it. It is an adult day center for people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia.

Employees tell us, the inspiration behind the space is less about an era, and more about their members seeing something they recognize, something familiar. The library, the gym, and even the theater are created to help a person whose cognitive abilities are declining stay present, for as long as possible.

There is a new drug that could help extend that time even further.

“It is really exciting to see, that they were able to report out that during those clinical trials they noticeably saw the removal of amyloid and a significant change in disease progression,” said Dr. Rebecca Edelmayer with Alzheimer’s Association. “What this means for patients is that they may have more time. More time in their lives at the earliest stages of their disease to potentially participate in a wedding or maybe stay at their job longer.”

Diseases like Alzheimer’s or dementia can feel like a death sentence to those diagnosed and to those who become caretakers.

“Allowing them to learn the option of living the best quality of life they can with Dementia. There is joy. There is love. There is the quality of life,” said Caldwell.

