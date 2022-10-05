One airlifted to hospital after car hit by train in Douglas County

Amtrak train collides with car in Douglas County
Amtrak train collides with car in Douglas County(Douglas County Government Department of Communications)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has been airlifted to a local hospital after a car was hit by a train in Douglas County on Wednesday morning.

According to Douglas County officials, E-9-1-1 operators received a call just before 10 a.m. about a train that collided with a vehicle around Hyde and Temple Streets near Thornton Road in Lithia Springs.

Investigators confirmed the collision involved “an Amtrak passenger train and a motor vehicle on Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.”

Officials say one person in the vehicle was airlifted to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. That person has not been identified at this time. The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Southern Police and Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene and are investigating at this time. There is no official word as to what led up to this collision.

