Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in South Fulton, police search for driver

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a driver after a pedestrian was hit and killed on a well-lit street and then drove off.

It happened Tuesday night in South Fulton at Burdett Road and Old National Highway. Police say the victim later died from their injuries.

There’s no word yet if police have any leads on the driver responsible.

If you have any information, contact City of South Fulton Police.

LOCATION:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Out Front Theatre Company Artistic Director Paul Conroy
Atlanta Pride 2022: Out Front Theatre Company celebrates sixth season
Atlanta Braves players celebrate in the club house after they clinched their fifth consecutive...
Braves clinch 5th straight NL East title with 2-1 win over Marlins
Georgia Muslim Voter Project Activates Community
Grassroots organization activates Georgia Muslim community ahead of elections
Muslim community and voting
Grassroots organization activates Georgia Muslim community ahead of elections