Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in South Fulton, police search for driver

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a driver after a pedestrian was hit and killed on a well-lit street and then drove off.

It happened Tuesday night in South Fulton at Burdett Road and Old National Highway. Police say the victim later died from their injuries.

There’s no word yet if police have any leads on the driver responsible.

If you have any information, contact City of South Fulton Police.

