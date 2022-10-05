Pharmacists ready to prescribe Paxlovid to high-risk COVID patients

DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the three months since the Food and Drug Administration authorized state-licensed pharmacists to be able to prescribe the COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid, pharmacist JoAnn Smith has been learning a lot about what that entails, including the challenges that can come with it.

“It’s something that’s a really good step for pharmacists going forward to be able to prescribe it, but there’s a lot of factors that limit us to be able to prescribe it to patients,” said Smith, a pharmacist at Dunwoody Pharmacy.

There is a lengthy checklist a pharmacist must go over with a patient seeking Paxlovid, which is intended for high-risk patients who test positive for COVID with the goal of keeping them out of the hospital. A pharmacist has to check the patient’s medical record, recent lab work, and list of medications to make sure the drug won’t interact with anything they’re taking.

“It is a lot of detail and a lot of clinical documentation required on our part but when you think about it for patients that maybe live in rural areas or are closer to a pharmacy than they are to a doctor or if the doctor’s not open certain days of the week, it can provide that opportunity for them to have access to this antiviral,” said Smith.

She hasn’t yet been prescribed the drug because the patients who have called her for help ran into some roadblocks.

One needed a dose adjustment from their doctor for another medication they were taking and another didn’t have lab records for Smith to be able to review.

While there are hurdles to cross with this, Smith said it’s a step in the right direction for pharmacists to have the authorization to prescribe medication.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.