State revokes Clarkston First Baptist Daycare license following child abuse allegations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state has revoked the license for Clarkston First Baptist Daycare in response to what the state calls “multiple incidents of inappropriate discipline at the facility.”

It’s the news attorney Jackie Patterson and his Client Krystin Collier had hoped for.

“This was the greatest thing that the state could do was take away their license from this church,” said Patterson.

In July Krystin told Atlanta News First she noticed something was off with her three-year-old son after he was at daycare and that’s when she began asking questions.

“This day, he was very, very emotional. Standoffish,” Krystin said in July.

She said staff at the church denied any wrongdoing, but said surveillance video told a different story.

Police watched the video and wrote in their incident report they also observed the child being punched and slapped.

About a month after the incident, the daycare’s director was arrested and charged with failure to report suspected child abuse.

The two women accused of abusing children at the daycare were arrested and charged with cruelty to children in the first degree in early August.

“Not a single child should ever be abused by an adult or anyone else,” said Patterson.

Patterson said the move by the state is a win for Krystin and so many other mothers, fathers and children.

“The fact that this church no longer has a license to daycare, it is gratifying to everyone in the state of Georgia, that this daycare center has finally been shut down,” said Patterson.

The daycare could not be reached in person or by phone for a comment on Wednesday.

The state says the provider has 10 days to appeal the revocation to an administrative law judge with the Office of State Administrative Hearings (OSAH).

