Zoo Atlanta hosts Cookies with Santa Dec. 3 and 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Zoo Atlanta will hold a Cookies with Santa event Dec. 3 and 4.

The event will be held in the Michael & Thalia Carlos Ballroom in Savanna Hall; tickets include a personal visit and professional photo with Santa, harmonies from live carolers and a take-home kit including hot cocoa and cookies.

Reservations are available from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for zoo members and $30 for non-members. Children under three are free. Non-member tickets include admission to the Zoo.

