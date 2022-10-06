Atlanta’s southeast Asian community reacts to daycare massacre in Thailand

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s southeast Asian community is reeling after the news of a mass killing at a daycare center in Thailand. More than 30 people were killed, and 24 of them were children.

It’s being called the deadliest rampage in Thailand’s history. A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a daycare center and killed dozens of preschoolers and teachers. He then shot more people as he ran from the school.

The children were taking a lunchtime nap when the massacre happened. At least 36 people are dead. Authorities say the suspect, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child.

Noya Laowpetch is from Thailand, but she’s lived in Atlanta for the past 20 years. Now she works at a Thai restaurant in Chamblee. Laowpetch says her family back home in Thailand is in shock.

“Everyone says like me. Never think something would happen like that,” said Noya Laowpetch of Atlanta. “Normally this does not happen. The killing of children. Never happen. This is the first time I heard about the killing of children.”

UNICEF which provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children around the world says it is saddened and shocked by the killings. In a statement posted on social media, officials said, “UNICEF condemns all forms of violence against children. No child should be a target or witness of violence anywhere, anytime.”

Laowpatch says the Thai community is family focused and the local community where the tragedy happened will come together and help the families in need.

