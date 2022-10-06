Atlanta leading nation for number of Robocalls, according to data

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newly released data shows that Atlanta area codes received the most Robocalls in September.

According to the Robocall Index Report, 180 million Robocalls were made.

“Some robocalls are fine like your school calling to let you know it’s a snow day,” Alex Quilici, CEO of YouMail, said. “The ones we don’t like are the ones where people are trying to sell you something you don’t want or worse the scammers.”

Nationwide Americans received over 4 billion Robocalls in just one month, according to YouMail data.

Quilici explained to Atlanta News First why Atlanta may have made the top of the list.

“Robocallers like to call folks that answer,’ he said. “Another reason is a big class of Robocalls is around payment reminders or things that target people that might be lower on the economic spectrum.”

Meanwhile, Quilici’s company is also helping the government cut down on the number of Robocalls being made.

“We collect an awful lot of data that’s evidence of illegal behavior,” he said. “We supply that data to various attorney generals and various folks in enforcement.”

According to the statistics, the U.S. will likely exceed 49 billion Robocalls for the year 2022.

