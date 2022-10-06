Buckhead Village announces 2022 holiday events schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Buckhead Village shopping mall has announced its holiday 2022 events schedule. Events will include a Christkindl Market and a performance from Atlanta Ballet 2.

The Christkindl Market will open Nov. 26 and feature more than 50 vendors. It will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. through Dec. 24. Attendees will enjoy drinks like German Glühwein and find items like ornaments, handcrafts and jewelry.

Atlanta Ballet 2, the highest level of training in the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education, will perform at the mall Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. The ballet will perform selections from The Nutcracker, Snow White and other works. The performance will be free and open to the public.

The mall will also have open fire pits throughout the premises, allowing guests to warm up and have s’mores.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.