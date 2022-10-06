CDC Study: 2.5M youth report e-cigarette use in 2022, including Georgia youth

By Rachel Aragon
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New numbers out from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show young people are still vaping at an alarming rate.

The CDC reports kids and teens are hooked on a variety of e-cigarette brands despite efforts to stop youth from vaping over the years.

The study from the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows 2.55 million youth reported e-cigarette use this year. Some are even middle school age.

The CDC says most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which can be harmful to youth development.

“Youth who are exposed to marketing and advertising are more likely to be curious about using them,” said Scott Weaver.

Weaver is a Research Associate Professor in the School of Public Health at Georgia State University. His research includes tobacco control, substance use and risky youth behaviors.

Despite the government’s crackdown on vaping products and upping the age requirement for vaping, Weaver said kids and teens are still being influenced by their peers.

“They still have to gain access to the products and that’s where peers come into play,” said Weaver. “Same age and especially older peers who can go out and buy it legally, but the online marketplace is still a very easy way.”

Weaver is a co-author of the recent JAMA Network study on e-cigarette use among adolescents.

He said one of the more concerning findings in the CDC’s new study was frequency of use.

The CDC says among youth who currently used e-cigarettes, 27.6% used them daily.

”For those who are using daily, it’s a great concern because nicotine is highly addictive, it’s not safe for anyone, in particular someone who is still developing,” said Weaver.

The study also found among youth who currently used e-cigarettes, about 85% used flavored e-cigarettes, with flavors other than tobacco, such as fruit and dessert flavors.

