Chicheria MX Kitchen coming to the Works in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Mexican restaurant is coming to the Works in Westside Atlanta.

Chicheria MX Kitchen will bring the flavors of the Baja California Peninsula to Atlanta with the help of Top Chef alum Whitney Otawka. Visitors will be able to watch chefs make blue corn tortillas and partake in a variety of Mexican chichas and margaritas. There will also be a to-go window with a limited menu.

The restaurant is expected to open in 2023.

