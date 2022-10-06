Chicheria MX Kitchen coming to the Works in 2023

Chicheria MX Kitchen
Chicheria MX Kitchen(The Works)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Mexican restaurant is coming to the Works in Westside Atlanta.

Chicheria MX Kitchen will bring the flavors of the Baja California Peninsula to Atlanta with the help of Top Chef alum Whitney Otawka. Visitors will be able to watch chefs make blue corn tortillas and partake in a variety of Mexican chichas and margaritas. There will also be a to-go window with a limited menu.

The restaurant is expected to open in 2023.

