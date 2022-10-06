Cirque du Soleil returns to Atlanta with ‘Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities’

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cirque du Soleil is returning to Atlanta for the first time since the start of the pandemic. It’s a chance to give your family an experience they’ll never forget that’s filled with action, acrobats, and magic.

Cirque du Soleil’s Kurios-Cabinet of Curiosities follows an inventor who finds a hidden world in his creations.

Atlanta News First got an inside look at what you can expect as performers spent the day Wednesday practicing stunts under the iconic big top at Atlantic Station.

INTERVIEW | ‘Kurios’ by Cirque du Soleil

The show will run Oct. 6-Dec. 24, 2022.

For tickets and additional show information, click here.

