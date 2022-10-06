College Football Hall of Fame host Georgia-Auburn watch party

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The College Football Hall of Fame will host a watch party for the Georgia Bulldogs’ game against the Auburn Tigers Saturday. The watch party will be a part of the Hall of Fame’s Tailgate Saturday event.

Visitors will tailgate on the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Playing Field and see up to four games at once on a 36-foot HD videoboard. They’ll also be able to test their football skills by kicking field goals, catching passes and running through an obstacle course.

Other featured games include Tennessee vs. LSU, Missouri vs. Florida and the Red River Rivalry, Texas vs. Oklahoma.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the College Football Hall of Fame in Downtown Atlanta.

