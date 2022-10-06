Dead & Company playing Lakewood Amphitheatre May 28

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dead & Company’s final tour will hit the Lakewood Amphitheatre May 28.

The upcoming tour will be the final tour with the current lineup of Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. It first formed in 2015 after the Dead’s Fare Thee Well 50th anniversary shows and has played more than 150 shows in seven years.

It is unknown if this will be the final tour for any and all iterations of the Grateful Dead.

General public on-sale will begin Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. An advance pre-sale will begin Oct.12 at noon and run through Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. You can sign up for the pre-sale here.

