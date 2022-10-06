FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, low 80′s in Atlanta today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After another chilly start in the upper 40′s, plan on a nice afternoon in metro Atlanta with sunny skies and highs in the low 80′s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 81°

Normal high - 78°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

Enjoy the 80′s for highs for the rest of the week, which is slightly above average for the begining of October. A cold front will move through the region on Friday, which will result in cooler temperatures this weekend with the 40′s for lows and 70′s for highs.

It’ll stay dry over the next seven days, with our next chance of rain next Thursday night, Oct. 13.

