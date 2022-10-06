Forward Justice Initiative hopes to launch criminal justice reform

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new criminal justice reform initiative was launched this past weekend that hopes to balance reforms with law and order.

The Forward Justice Initiative was launched at the Our Faith, Our Family, Our Freedom Conference that was held from Sept. 29-Oct. 1, in Atlanta. The Douglass Leadership Institute’s Bishop Garland Hunt, an award-winning criminal justice reform veteran, is leading the effort.

“We are facing major problems in this country including racial disparities facing minority groups, polarizing issues regarding crime and justice, along with violent trends affecting all of us, including minority communities,” said Hunt, who recently appeared on Atlanta News First’s digital desk. “People are feeling unsafe and insecure in their own neighborhoods.

“We are exploring ways we can uplift Biblical justice and employ values such as justice, righteousness and mercy. As we do this, we also intend to bring together community and faith leaders to talk about policies that can impact our state and potentially our nation.”

Hunt is a former president of Prison Fellowship, a national Christian organization. He also served as chair of the Parole Board in Georgia; a member of the Governor’s Commission on Family Violence under Sonny Perdue; and was appointed to serve as the commissioner of Juvenile Justice. Hunt is an attorney and Senior Pastor, The Father’s House in Norcross.

The conference was attended by more than 100 predominately Black ministers from across the southeast, along with leaders in criminal justice reform.

