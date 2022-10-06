Founder of natural deodorant company Play Pits works to rebuild after fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta mom is fighting to keep her business alive after a fire completely destroyed her offices and merchandise.

“I received a call at 2:48 in the morning,” said Chantel Powell. “It was one of those calls that you don’t want to get in the middle of the night: your building is on fire.”

Powell is the owner and founder of Play Pits.

“Play Pits is an all-natural deodorant. It was created because my son, at 6 years old, smelled like a man and I wanted something safe and effective for him,” said Powell.

What started in the kitchen as a home project four years ago grew into a fully formed business that has merchandise sold by huge corporations like Target and Amazon. The company was based out of a South Fulton warehouse.

“That was actually my headquarters so my offices were there....it was all of my manufacturing equipment, my inventory, ingredients, all of our marketing material,” said Powell.

The fire overnight on September 13 destroyed all of that.

“It’s so much more than a building for us, it was a milestone of accomplishment,” said Powell.

Now, Powell has to essentially start over while filling a growing demand for her products. Insurance takes a lot of time and paperwork to cover losses.

“As we continue to grow in scale as we recover, we are looking for ways we can get money from grants and opportunities that we don’t have to pay back,” said Powell.

Play Pits is now in the final running for grants from the Kapitus Building Resilient Business Contest and Pharrel Williams’ Ambition Competition.

“If people want to vote for us, they can head to PlayPits.com and click the learn more or the recovery initiative. There, we outline all the different ways that people can help,” said Powell.

To get the company a new home and back on its accelerating track.

