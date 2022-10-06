Fox Theatre reveals October events lineup

By Alexandra Parker
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fox Theatre has announced its October events lineup. The Doobie Brothers, Chicago and Young the Giant are just some of the events coming to the Midtown venue.

The Doobie Brothers will come to the Fox Theatre Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. as part of their 50th-anniversary tour. The four-time Grammy winners will play many of their top 40 hits, including “Take Me to the River,” “China Groove” and “Long Train Runnin’.”

Broadway in Atlanta will bring Chicago to the Fox Theatre stage Oct. 21 to 23. The classic musical transports viewers to the Jazz Age to witness the story of Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart.

For the more Halloween-inclined among us, the theatre will offer ghost tours Oct. 17 to 28.

Concerts and tapings this month include rock band Young the Giant Oct. 29., rock and soul icon Patti Labelle Oct. 14 and the Real Talk Comedy Tour with Deray Davis, B Simone and more Oct. 28.

