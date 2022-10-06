Fulton County judge to hear status of accused spa shooter’s death penalty case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As we get closer to the two-year anniversary of the Georgia spa shootings, the next step leading up to the trial of the accused shooter is set to take place Thursday morning in a Fulton County courtroom.

Families are still waiting for justice for their loved ones lost in the deadly spa shootings that stretched from Cherokee County to Atlanta.

Robert Aaron Long is currently serving four life sentences plus 35 years for killing four people at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County back in March of 2021. Investigators say he then drove to Atlanta and killed four more people. Six of the eight victims were Asian American women.

Long, who was 21 at the time of the shootings, told police the attack was not racially motivated. He claimed to have a “sex addiction” and told detectives he originally planned to kill himself but decided instead to target those he considered to be the sources of temptation for his sexual sins.

Long has pleaded not guilty to the murders of the four people shot that day in Atlanta.

In court Thursday, we’re expecting to get a status report on Long’s murder case in Fulton County, where the district attorney is seeking the death penalty.

Death penalty cases are rare. They’re expensive and they can take a very long time. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says that is what the families of the Atlanta victims want.

In Cherokee County, it was a different story. The district attorney there said the families of those victims wanted swift justice, so they agreed to a plea deal.

In Fulton County, besides the death penalty, prosecutors are also seeking sentencing enhancements under Georgia’s new hate crimes law.

Thursday’s status hearing should give us an idea of when the parties will be ready for pre-trial hearings as well as the trial itself.

Atlanta News First will be at the hearing and will report on any new developments. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest updates.

