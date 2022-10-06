Hawks to hold pep rally at William Walker Recreation Center Oct. 17

Atlanta Hawks opening night
Atlanta Hawks opening night(Atlanta Hawks)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks will open their season Oct. 19, and they’re celebrating with a pep rally at William Walker Recreation Center Oct. 17.

Pep rally attendees will receive an “Opening Night” t-shirt and see a current Atlanta Hawks player, Hawks Entertainment and “interactive activations.” The Hawks and State Farm will also give out over 2,500 “Opening Night” t-shirts to other community youth organizations.

RELATED: Hawks release 2022-23 promotional schedule

Each attendee of the Hawks’ game against the Houston Rockets will also receive a t-shirt.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate after a Hawks basket...
2022-23 Atlanta Hawks schedule released

Latest News

LOOK UP ATLANTA 2022
Hawks release 2022-23 promotional schedule
Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate after a Hawks basket...
Hawks to hold open practice Sept. 28
Atlanta Skyhawks tryouts
College Park Skyhawks to host open tryouts Sept. 25
State Farm Arena
Hawks to host job fair Sept. 10