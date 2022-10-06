Hawks to hold pep rally at William Walker Recreation Center Oct. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks will open their season Oct. 19, and they’re celebrating with a pep rally at William Walker Recreation Center Oct. 17.

Pep rally attendees will receive an “Opening Night” t-shirt and see a current Atlanta Hawks player, Hawks Entertainment and “interactive activations.” The Hawks and State Farm will also give out over 2,500 “Opening Night” t-shirts to other community youth organizations.

Each attendee of the Hawks’ game against the Houston Rockets will also receive a t-shirt.

