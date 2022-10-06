It’s Hurricane Season! Top tips to help you stay prepared

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with most Atlantic Hurricane activity expected between mid-August and mid-October.

To help you and your family stay weather-ready, Atlanta News First asked Country Insurance Expert, Michael Gordy, for some tips on preparing for a hurricane to strike and what you should do after.

Here are some of the ways you and your family can stay prepared:

Ask your insurance provider about flood insurance. You can contact the National Flood Insurance Program at 800-427-4661 or visit FloodSmart.gov

Take as many pictures as you can of your home and other belongings.

Make copies of important documents, such as social security cards, birth certificates, and passports, and store them in a dry place.

Create an emergency supply kit. Consider including non-perishable food, water, first aid supplies and medicines, backup cell phone battery, hand sanitizers and a battery-operated radio.

Create an evacuation route and make sure your family knows it.

Create a plan for your pets.

For more on hurricane preparation or to connect with Country Insurance, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.