It’s Hurricane Season! Top tips to help you stay prepared
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with most Atlantic Hurricane activity expected between mid-August and mid-October.
To help you and your family stay weather-ready, Atlanta News First asked Country Insurance Expert, Michael Gordy, for some tips on preparing for a hurricane to strike and what you should do after.
Here are some of the ways you and your family can stay prepared:
- Ask your insurance provider about flood insurance. You can contact the National Flood Insurance Program at 800-427-4661 or visit FloodSmart.gov.
- Take as many pictures as you can of your home and other belongings.
- Make copies of important documents, such as social security cards, birth certificates, and passports, and store them in a dry place.
- Create an emergency supply kit. Consider including non-perishable food, water, first aid supplies and medicines, backup cell phone battery, hand sanitizers and a battery-operated radio.
- Create an evacuation route and make sure your family knows it.
- Create a plan for your pets.
For more on hurricane preparation or to connect with Country Insurance, visit their website.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.