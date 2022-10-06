LaGrange mayor resigns for state job
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One city’s loss is the state’s gain.
LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton is resigning next month.
His new job is with the Georgia Municipal Association. The Atlanta-based agency is a non-profit that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefits and technical assistance services to multiple cities. Thornton will lead the organization’s governmental relations team.
The LaGrange City Council plans to hold a special election next march to find a permanent replacement.
Thornton served one term on the LaGrange city council and has been mayor for the past nine years.
