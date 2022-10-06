Let’s Talk Money: Navigating financial wellness as a small business

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Running a small business is no easy task. In fact, in the U.S. approximately 20% of new businesses fail within the first two years of being open.

The main reason? Money, or lack thereof.

“A lot of times business owners are really wonderful at the craft that they are bringing to market, but they may not be so great at all of the pieces of running a business, especially the financial pieces,” said Samantha Holowka, Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual.

Today’s small business owners also face the tough challenge of surviving through inflation, supply chain issues and market conditions.

The good news? It can be done. According to the Federal Small Business Administration, small businesses (which are defined as those with 500 employees or less) make up 99.9% of all U.S. businesses.

Holowka advises having a businesses plan in place and a team of financial experts working to help you reach success.

