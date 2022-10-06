Man found dead in Sugarloaf Mills parking lot in Lawrenceville, police say

crime scene
crime scene(wanf)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Gwinnett County.

Police say the homicide took place in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills close to the Dave and Busters establishment.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State revokes Clarkston First Baptist Church Daycare license
State revokes Clarkston First Baptist Daycare license following child abuse allegations
Paxlovid is used to treat high-risk patients who test positive for COVID-19.
Pharmacists ready to prescribe Paxlovid to high-risk COVID patients
Cutter Martin
First Alert Meteorologist Cutter Martin visits the Georgia State Fair!
The Atlanta Pride Festival is set to return Oct. 8-9, 2022 after a two-year hiatus.
Security is a top priority for the Atlanta Pride Festival