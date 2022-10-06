Man found dead in Sugarloaf Mills parking lot in Lawrenceville, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Gwinnett County.

Police say the homicide took place in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills close to the Dave and Busters establishment.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department.

