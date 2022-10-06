Metro Atlanta health care professionals studying possible COVID prevention pill

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A clinical trial is studying whether a COVID antiviral pill can also be used to prevent the virus in unvaccinated people.

Health care professionals in Lawrenceville are part of the study and are looking for participants.

“It’s very rewarding to be able to be on the ground level on some of this research and to have a drug that will help prevent catching this disturbing disease, its amazing,” said Dr. Nadia Cameron.

She and nurse practitioner Tonita Washington work at Balanced Life Health Care Solutions. They work with SKY Clinical Research Network Group and got involved with the Merck trial. They’re studying whether Merck’s oral antiviral pill, Molnupiravir, can prevent COVID-19 in unvaccinated people who don’t have COVID who live with someone who tests positive for the virus. They said it’s been encouraging so far.

“We still want to protect everybody we can and so if this is a way to protect unvaccinated family members then we’re all for it,” said Cameron.

“This is huge because of course our goal is to keep people out of the hospital,” said Washington.

Participants, who would be compensated, can expect a 29 day trial that includes taking the pill twice a day for five days and then follow-up appointments as they’re monitored.

“It’s extremely gratifying,” said Washington. “These past few years have been extremely tough with COVID and I feel we are on the battle lines and before we didn’t have a lot of tools and now we have a lot of armor.”

They hope to also educate people about clinical trials and research.

Washington said, “There’s a huge misconception that, oh research, we’re using them as guinea pigs, and that’s not quite the case. This is vital things that we need in order to bring more modalities and therapies for patients.”

Cameron said, “The person who is part of the study will get the benefit of a medication and potentially not contract this virus and for two just to be able to use our community, the diversity in our community, that’s important when you’re doing a study, a nationwide study, to make sure all communities are represented.”

You can contact their office to learn more about participating: 770-696-4541 or click here.

