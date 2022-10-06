Midnight basketball champs play 1st responders during ATL “peace week”

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday night Atlanta police officers and firefighters joined a group of teenagers for a basketball game during Atlanta “peace week.”

The week is dedicated to creating “peace-building practices” across the city.

Atlanta Mayor, Andre Dickens, invited the champions of his midnight basketball league, from C.T. Martin Recreation Center, to play with first responders in order to build better relationships.

“This is a good opportunity for these young men to play against law enforcement agents. To play up against firefighters. For them to see up close and to know that they are also here to protect and serve and that they have a great relationship with them. This is about building relationships, Making sure folks can see eye-to-eye across lines in this community. That’s how we end up reducing violence and we also build community together,” Mayor Dickens said.

Dickens launched the midnight basketball league earlier this year to help curb crime in west Atlanta. He says since its inception, crime rates in some neighborhoods have decreased.

